Sabhyata Unveils 123rd Store, Marking Its 2nd Store Launch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Sabhyata, India’s leading premium ethnic wear brand, is set to celebrate the grand opening of its 123rd store and second location in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The new store opening will mark a significant expansion of the brand’s presence in the rapidly growing city. The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Sulochana Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar.

Known for seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion, Sabhyata’s new store in Bhubaneswar aims to cater to the city’s dynamic fashion landscape. This launch follows the overwhelming response from fashion enthusiasts nationwide, affirming Sabhyata’s commitment to redefining ethnic wear with elegance and style.

Bhubaneswar’s unique cultural heritage and economic vibrancy make it an ideal location for Sabhyata’s expansion. The city, a cultural and commercial hub of Odisha, offers immense potential for fashion and ethnic apparel, aligning perfectly with Sabhyata’s vision of Celebrating and modernizing traditional wear.

In response to evolving fashion trends and the growing participation of women in the workforce, Sabhyata continues to offer an array of attire that merge straditional and modern elements. The store’s collection will feature fashion-forward ensembles suitable for various occasions, with prices ranging from Rs.1399 to Rs.17999.

Pankaj Anand, Co-Founder of Sabhyata, remarked, “We are excited to open our second store in Bhubaneswar and are eager to serve the city’s vibrant fashion community. This new Location will showcase our latest collection and offer afresh perspective on ethnic fashion, aligning with our vision of making ethnic wear accessible and relevant to today’s women.”

Anil Arora,Co-Founder, added, “The launch of our 123rd store is a significant milestone. We Are thrilled to expand our presence in Bhubaneswar and are committed to ethnically bringing the best to every corner of the nation. Each new store enriches our journey, and we look forward to celebrating ethnicity in new and exciting ways.”

Sabhyata has established itself as a leader in the ethnic wear segment with its distinctive designs, vibrant colors, and affordable pricing. The brand’s extensive network of stores across India reflects its dedication to making ethnic fashion accessible to all.