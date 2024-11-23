Saatvik Green Energy Set for ₹1,150 Crore IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of the fastest growing module manufacturing companies in India and have established itself as a key player in India’s solar energy market. (Source: CRISIL Report) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹2 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹11,500 million (₹1150 Crore).

The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹8500 million (₹850 crore) (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to ₹3000 million (₹300 Crore) (The “Offer for Sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing Details”)

DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. (The “BRLMs”)