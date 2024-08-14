Saanvi and Anvi Deshwal Propel Maharashtra to Glory at National Aquatic Championships 2024

Bhubaneswar, August 14, 2024: The Deshwal twins, Saanvi and Anvi, emerged as the stars of the 40th Sub-Junior & 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024, held in Bhubaneswar recently. Organised by the Swimming Federation of India, the event witnessed over 1,000 talented swimmers from across the country competing in various contests, showcasing the remarkable talent pool India possesses in aquatic sports.

Maharashtra, bolstered by the outstanding performances of the Deshwal sisters, clinched the Championship title in the Girls Group II category. Between them, Saanvi and Anvi secured an impressive haul of 4 Gold and 4 Silver medals, underlining their dominance in the pool.

Saanvi Deshwal, a prodigy in the making, delivered a series of breath-taking performances that left spectators in awe. On the opening day of the Nationals, she shattered the meet record in the 50-meter breaststroke event with a timing of 34.32 seconds, breaking the previous record of 34.69 seconds set in 2022.

The final day of the championship witnessed another Junior National Record being broken by Saanvi in the 100-meter breaststroke, clocking in at 1:15.30 seconds. This feat surpassed the existing record established in 2018, firmly establishing Saanvi as a force to be reckoned with in Indian swimming.

Training at the Otters Club in Mumbai under the guidance of Mr. Nihar Amin through the Dolphin program, the Deshwal sisters have shown incredible promise and dedication to their craft. Their success is attributed to the effective training programs and the commitment of their coaches, which has helped mould these young athletes into national champions.

Students of Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, Mumbai, Saanvi and Anvi Deshwal have seamlessly balanced their academic responsibilities with their rigorous training schedules, exemplifying the discipline and determination required to excel in both fields.

The achievements of the Deshwal twins at the National Aquatic Championship highlight the growing prominence of young athletes in India and the bright future that lies ahead for Indian sports. Their success not only brings pride to their state but also inspires countless young athletes across the country to pursue excellence in sports.