‘Saansad Mobile Seva’ completes Four Years of Delivering Doorstep Health Services in HP: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, said that four years of MP Mobile Health Service Hospital, being run by Prayas, were full of achievements and congratulated the hospital team on the successful organization of a huge medical camp on this occasion.

Shri Anurag Thakur said, “Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution, was a great advocate of poor welfare. Taking inspiration from him, I started the MP Mobile Health Service in my parliamentary constituency on 14 April 2018 through a voluntary organisation Prayas. Better health facilities are the basic need of every citizen, but many times people from far flung areas are deprived of good health services due to lack of health centres or availability of doctors. In such a situation, mobile hospital service has become a boon for the people. It is a matter of happiness that MP Mobile Health Service has done the work of spreading smile on the faces of the people in this period of 4 years. Providing free check-up, advice and treatment to about 7,151,32 people at their doorstep, while covering 6,22,354 kms, in a span of just 4 years, is an achievement in itself, for which I congratulate the entire hospital team.”

Speaking further Shri Anurag Thakur said “In the hospitals fleet, which started with just 3 Mobile Medical Units in 2018, 32 vehicles have been added. Today, 7 districts, 23 assembly constituencies, more than 1,350 panchayats and over 6,400 villages are benefiting from this unique service. Doctors, nurses, drivers are stationed in MP Mobile Health Service vans which are equipped with modern medical facilities. The van also houses a diagnostic centre and pathology lab. It has the facility to conduct 40 different tests like Lipid Profile, LFT KFT, Sugar Glucose, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and their medicines as well.”

Shri Anurag Thakur said that even at the time of pandemic, the wheels of hospital service did not stop. From the time of spread of dengue in Bilaspur to period of corona pandemic, the hospital service did its work in collaboration with the state government. From containing the spread of Covid to distribution of medicines and its primary investigation, the hospital service made its contribution. 65% of the beneficiaries of hospital services are women and the elderly. 50% of the health workers who have been deployed on the mobile unit are women, which is a great example of women empowerment. From the treatment of common fever to screening of breast cancer, this mobile hospital is offering its service, and work is done to benefit people through country’s leading medical experts from time to time. This journey of 7 lakh beneficiaries will continue without any break.

State Governor Shri Rajendra Arlekar, Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Virendra Kanwar, Chairman of State Finance Commission Shri Satpal Satti, MLA Chintapurni Shri Balbir Singh, MLA from Nahan Shri Rajiv Bindal, were present, among others in the program organized to commemorate the completion of four years of MP Mobile Health Service. Vice Chairman HPSIDC Prof. Ramkumar was the Special guest on the occasion.