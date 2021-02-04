S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Ltd appointed as Chairman of the National Safety Council

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has appointed Shri S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Ltd, as the Chairman of the National Safety Council for a period of three years. Shri Subrahmanyan is an eminent engineer who has spearheaded the infrastructure business of L&T for several years making it the country’s largest construction organization and 14th in the world. L & T is also one of the largest engineering companies of the country with interest in heavy engineering, Defence, ship building etc.

Shri Subrahmanyan’s experience will guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in work places under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020). The National Safety Council will assist DGFASLI in re-writing the regulations governing OSH in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years. The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code. The NSC is already working on the safety rating of establishments based on their OSH readiness and performance which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.