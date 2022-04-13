S. Iqbal Singh Lalpura assumes charge as Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities.

New Delhi : S. Iqbal Singh Lalpura has assumed charge as Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, NCM, in New Delhi today after being re-nominated as Chairperson vide Ministry of Minority Affairs Notification dated 12.4.2022. During his previous term as Chairperson, NCM, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of all the Minorities with a focused approach to ensure that the grievances of the Minorities are addressed and they avail the benefits of the Welfare schemes run by the Government.

