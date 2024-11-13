S Chand Publishing Launches NEP 2020-Aligned Future Skills Book Series

New Delhi, 12th November 2024: S Chand Publishing is proud to announce the launch of three innovative book series in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: CodeSync, CyberSync, and Artificial Intelligence. These series are designed to empower young minds with the skills required to excel in a tech-driven future.

In a world driven by technological advancements, future skills have become essential for students to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Understanding computers, coding, and artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer optional but a critical component of modern education. These subjects foster problem-solving, creativity, and logical thinking, equipping students with the necessary tools to navigate and succeed in the digital age.

Mr Jitendra Agnihotri, Chief Executive Officer, School Education of S Chand Publishing, emphasises that these new book series aim to provide young learners with a solid foundation in computer science, coding, and artificial intelligence, preparing them to adapt to and lead in tomorrow’s world of technological advancements.

The CodeSync series, consisting of eight books for students from Grade 1 to Grade 8, is designed to introduce the fundamentals of coding. Aligned with the latest NEP 2020 guidelines, CodeSync aims to equip students with essential 21st-century skills, reasoning skills, data processing, and algorithmic intelligence. The series includes hands-on block-based and text-based coding activities using a coding platform developed by the Clevered team, which is approved by AICTE and reviewed by an Oxford University professor.

The CyberSync series, for students from Grade 1 to Grade 8, offers comprehensive coverage of computer science and artificial intelligence (AI). It introduces foundational and advanced concepts, helping students build a strong foundation on which their success in future pursuits in any field will depend, as the use of computers is now indispensable. Aligned with NEP 2020, CyberSync provides a solid foundation to prepare students for future technological advancements.

The Artificial Intelligence series, tailored for students from Grade 8 to Grade 10, provides a deep dive into AI technologies. These textbooks offer insights into AI’s various domains, including Natural Language Processing, Data Science, Computer Vision, and Neural Networks. Students are encouraged to explore the impact of AI on society and develop the skills required for future careers in this rapidly expanding field.

Mr Himanshu Gupta, Managing Director of S Chand Group, adds, “These books aim to prepare students for the future by integrating 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.”

“As we continue to invest in the future of education,” shared Mr Saurabh Mittal, Chief Financial Officer at S Chand group, “our commitment is to provide students with the tools to navigate the evolving digital landscape. This new series on coding, AI, and computer science lays the foundation for tomorrow’s innovators, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”