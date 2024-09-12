S Chand Group and Embibe Collaborate to Transform Science Education for Grades 9 and 10

New Delhi, September 11th, 2024. S Chand Group, India’s leading education content company through its subsidiary New Saraswati House has partnered with Embibe, India’s foremost AI-powered learning and outcomes platform, to transform the learning experience for students in Grades 9 and 10. This collaboration integrates Embibe’s cutting-edge virtual lab simulations into S Chand Group’s and New Saraswati CBSE Science textbooks and lab manuals, offering a unique digital platform where students can conduct experiments, practice viva voce questions, and significantly improve their performance in practical exams. Students will be able to access these virtual lab simulations on the myStudygear and NSH Omnibus apps, which have over 1 million downloads.

Himanshu Gupta, MD of S Chand Group, added: “By integrating virtual science labs, we are enabling students to better understand and apply scientific concepts, leading to stronger academic performance and deeper conceptual knowledge.”

Saurabh Mittal, CFO of S Chand Group, highlighted the educational impact: “This partnership equips students with innovative tools that make complex scientific principles more accessible and engaging, transforming the way they learn, aligning it with the NEP 2020 and NCF 2023.”

Karan Avasthi, Sr. Vice President of Growth at Embibe, emphasized the technology’s benefits: “Our virtual lab simulations provide students with hands-on experience in a state-of-the-art science lab, mirroring CBSE and NCERT experiments. This partnership will redefine science education, giving students the opportunity to practice experiments as many times as needed—something often limited in physical labs. Virtual labs offer a safe space for students to learn from mistakes without the risk of accidents, especially when handling hazardous chemicals. This ensures a safer, more flexible learning environment where students can gain valuable hands-on experience.”

This initiative revolutionizes the way students learn science, equipping them with the tools to excel in practical exams while fostering a deeper understanding of key scientific concepts.