Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India’s growth story. President Putin described Indians as very talented and purposeful who will help the country to achieve outstanding results in its development.

He was speaking at a meeting on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Russian Historical Society on National Unity Day.

Last week also, President Putin had spoken about Russia’s special ties with India. He had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an independent Foreign Policy.

The Russian President’s comments came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s two-day visit to Moscow beginning on Monday.