Russian President Vladimir Putin Condoles Odisha Train Tragedy

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha: Russian Embassy in India. “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” reads the message.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Balasore Train Accident site in Odisha, said this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century