Russian President Vladimir Putin Condoles Odisha Train Tragedy

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha: Russian Embassy in India. “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” reads the message.

