Russian President Putin Thanks PM Modi For Making Efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the India-Russia ties will see further strengthening in coming years. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, he said, in about 10 years, they have have met 17 times and in the last 25 years, they have had around 22 bilateral meetings. The Prime Minister said, it reflects the depth of the relations. He said, for the last 40-50 years, India is facing terrorism. Mr Modi said, when terror attacks took place in Moscow, he can imagine the pain. The Prime Minister condemned all kinds of terrorism. He said, World has to face multiple challenges in the last five years, first due Covid-19 pandemic and after that because of various conflicts. Mr Modi hailed India Russia cooperation saying it has helped Indian Farmers and Indian Consumers. The Prime Minister said, when the world was facing the challenge of fuels, Russia’s support helped India in fulfilling the petrol and diesel requirements of the common man. He said, the world should accept that India-Russia agreement regarding fuel played a big role in bringing stability to the international market.

On the occasion, Mr Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for making efforts to find a solution to end the conflict in Ukraine. During their bilateral meeting, Mr Modi had reiterated New Delhi’s readiness to assist Moscow in any possible way to establish peace in the region.