Rural sustainability and advancement by Apex Cluster Community Resources Development Society (ACCORDS), Senapati District, Manipur, Ministry of DoNER.

New Delhi : The Apex Cluster Community Resources Development Society (ACCORDS) is a non-profit organisation that was foundedin the year 2006 (under Manipur Societies Registration Act I of 1989, bearing Regd. No. 796) byNorth Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) under North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP) Phase – I; which was funded by the NEC, Ministry of DoNER, Govt. of India jointly with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The ACCORDS is enabling environment for sustainable socio-economic development of the rural communities by providing micro credits and other support services such as skill building, promotion of enterprises and community resources that enhances quality of life and sustain peace and harmony in the region. The ACCORDS is a conglomerate of589 Self Help Groups (SHGs), 143 Natural Resource Management Groups (NaRMGs), 35 SHG Federations, and 21 NaRMGs Cluster Associations.

The ACCORDS is collaborating with institutions like NABARD, KVK, District Administration, Line Departments such as Forest, Veterinary, Horticulture, Agriculture, and others.

Ongoing activities:

1. Microfinance Self –financed by ACCORDS

2. Special SHGPI (old 100 NERCORMP SHGs) through NABARD

3. SHGPI (100 new SHGs) through NABARD

4. Tribal Development Fund project through NABARD

5. Livelihood & Enterprise Development Prog. Through NABARD

Major Achievements

The ACCORDS microfinance was launched in 2009 and provided loans to 200 SHGs at low rate of interest (14 % per annum) for income generation activities. Promoted over 600 SHGs in Senapati and Kangpokpi Districts under NERCORMP/IFAD and 150 SHGs under SHPI/NABARD programme Facilitated in credit linking of 100 SHGs with banks. Trained 150 women under LEDP and 90 women under MEDP supported by NABARD Conducted 15 Financial Literacy Awareness Programme under NABARD. Constructed a Rural Haat at Tadubi Bazaar under NABARD. Running Rural Mart at Senapati under NABARD Implemented TDF/Wadi projects for 200 beneficiaries under NABARD. Facilitated Area based schemes (Credit linkage) of 40 beneficiaries with MSCB and NABARD.