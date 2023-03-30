Rungta Steel’s new TV commercial featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor takes Cricket and Resilience to the next level

Ranchi, : Rungta Steel, India’s fastest growing TMT bar and integrated steel products manufacturer, has unveiled their new TV commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood’s beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that highlights the importance of strong partnerships in life.

With the return of the cricketing season starting off with Indian Premier League (IPL), Rungta’s new TVC commercial draws parallels between cricket partnerships and the importance of solid relationships ‘on and off the field.’ The TVC showcases Alia and Ranbir immersed in a playful talk highlighting how a solid relationship can make a significant difference in achieving success and the value of strong partnerships in personal and professional lives.

Commenting on the release of the new TV commercial, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Senior GM and Head- Marketing and Sales (TMT) said, “Both Alia and Ranbir are known for their exceptional talent and their ability to connect with audiences. Our new TVC captures the essence of the emotion and excitement of the cricketing season that is upon us. We wanted to celebrate this very spirit and hope our customers will love the new TVC and will be able to relate to it on a personal level. As an organization, we are constantly looking at new ways to innovate and improve our offerings. We have plans in the pipeline and announcements that we will be making in the near future.”

The TV commercial features Rungta Steel’s products, highlighting the strength and durability of their steel products that can withstand even the toughest conditions, like how strong partnerships are built on trust and mutual respect.

The release of the new TV commercial is part of Rungta Steel’s ongoing TVC campaign endeavour to connect with customers and key stakeholders and communicate their commitment to providing high-quality steel products. The new TV commercial starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is a testament to the company’s commitment to quality, reliability and performance.

Rungta Steel TMT bars come in grades of Fe500, Fe500D, Fe550 & Fe550D as per IS 1786 and sizes from 6 to 40mm.