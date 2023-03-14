Rungta Mines donates police officer’s guest house to the Chaibasa Police Department

Ranchi: In an endeavor to strengthen its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Rungta Mines Limited (RML), one of the fastest growing integrated steel companies, has taken a step towards giving back to the community by donating a police officer’s guest house. As part of their CSR policy, the company has identified the need to support the law enforcement agencies that work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The guest house, located in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, was handed over to the Chaibasa Police Department in a ceremony recently. The guest house will serve as a comfortable residence for police officers who are travelling to Chaibasa for official duties or training.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager and Head- Sales and Marketing (TMT), said, “We are proud to be associated with the Chaibasa Police Department and are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to their efforts in safeguarding our city. Our CSR policy is centered on making meaningful impact on society and we believe this gesture is a small step in the right direction”.

The guest house is a five-room construction in the premises of the police line campus and is furnished with all necessary amenities including attached washrooms and kitchen. The facility will be managed by the Chaibasa Police Department and will be made available to police officers on official duty.

Rungta Mines’ CSR policy is guided by the principles of sustainability, inclusivity and social responsibility. The company has undertaken several initiatives in the past including providing healthcare facilities, sustainability drives, building educational institutions, and supporting local communities thereby enhancing the lives of the people of Chaibasa.