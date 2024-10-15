Runaya Transforms Government School in Banjari, Odisha with Revitalized Infrastructure Over 3,300 Students Benefit from Runaya’s Initiative

Odisha, 14th October , 2024: Runaya, a prominent manufacturing venture with a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, has recently inaugurated newly renovated infrastructure at the Government Upper Primary School in Banjari, Jharsuguda, Odisha. As part of its CSR initiative, Runaya Reach, the school now boasts a modernized library, upgraded kitchen, and improved girls’ washroom facilities. These upgrades are aimed at enhancing the learning environment and ensuring better hygiene, contributing to the overall well-being and holistic development of over 3,300 lives touched.

The inauguration event, held at the school premises, was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the District Labour Officer (DLO). The newly renovated facilities aim to provide students with a conducive learning environment, fostering both academic excellence and personal development. Additionally, the initiative will benefit 570 direct beneficiaries including students and staff, and 3300+ indirect beneficiaries including family and community members.

The newly inaugurated facilities, including a well-equipped kitchen for the mid-day meal program and upgraded girls’ washrooms, are expected to have a lasting positive impact on the students’ health and hygiene, and academic success. Additionally, a School Students Committee, led by the Sarpanch and Headmaster, has been set up to manage the upkeep of the new infrastructure and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Jagannath Prasad, CEO of Recycling Business, Runaya, shared, “Children shouldn’t have to choose between health and hygiene and education, they should be provided with all these facilities as a foundation to build their future. These renovations at Banjari aligns with PM Modi’s cleanliness mission, and ensures that students, particularly girls, have access to safe and comfortable environments, which can reduce absenteeism and increase their focus on studies. We, at Runaya, hope that this will be the first of many such projects where we can contribute to the holistic development of students, nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

The chief guest, Sunita Kisan, District Labour Officer, Jharsuguda, expressed her appreciation for the efforts made by Runaya, stating, “Runaya’s initiatives goes far beyond infrastructure –it is about shaping the future of these children and equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed. It’s inspiring to see their dedication to community development through education, health, and hygiene. We look forward to supporting many more schools and educational institutions through the Runaya Reach initiative in the years to come.”