Ruling BJD of Odisha appoints eight senior Vice Presidents & nine Vice Presidents

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal appoints eight senior Vice Presidents & nine Vice Presidents.

The following leaders of Biju Janata Dal are appointed as office bearers to the posts noted below.

Senior Vice-PresIdents

1. Shri Anang Uday Singh Deo 2. Shri Prasanna Acharya 3. Shri Prasanna Kumar Patasani 4. Shri Prafulla Sarnal 5. Shri Bijayshree Routray 6. Shri Lal Bihari Himirika 7. Shri Ananta Das 8. Shri Birnbadhar Kuanr

VIce-PresIdents

1. Sri Mangala Kisan -In charge of Tribal Empowerment & Minority Affairs 2. Shri Soumya Ranjan Patnaik – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resources Development 3. Shri Debi Prasad Mishra – In charge of Odisha: Mo Parivar 4. Shri Bikram Keshari Aurkh -In charge of Environment 5. Smt. Usha Devi – In charge of Social Welfare Odisha 6. Smt. Pramila Mallik In charge of Women Empowerment 7. Shri Badri Narayan Patra – In charge of Regional Development 8. Shri Pradip Kumar Amat – In charge of Sashakta 9. Shri Padmanav Behera – In charge of S.C. Ernpowerment

General Secretary (Head Quarters) 1. Shri Sanjay Kurnar Das Burma This order comes into force with immediate effect.

