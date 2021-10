Bhubaneswar: Rudra Pratap Maharathy takes oath as Pipili MLA . Maharathy took oath at the Speaker’s Chamber of the Odisha Legislative Assembly here. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy wins by a margin of 20,916 votes. BJP finished second with 42.04% while Congress secured less than 3% vote.