Government today said that it is monitoring the Global situation and the challenges posed by multiple variants of Covid-19 and undertaking required public health measures. RTPCR testing of all international passengers will start at all international airports to minimise the risk of the entry of new variants into the country.

Union Health and Family Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandviya today made a statement in both houses of the Parliament and said that the government is committed to undertake all required measures towards managing this ongoing pandemic and need to continue collective fight against it with perseverance and determination.

He informed the parliament that in view of the upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, States have also been advised to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community and others to Covid appropriate behaviour.

He said that while Covid 19 cases are rising across the word but India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year. Presently 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country.

States have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures. They have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of new variants if any circulating in the country.

The Union government and all States have already administered a record number of 220.02 crore doses of Covid 19 vaccines across the country. This has covered 90% of the eligible population with two doses including administration of 22.35 crore precaution doses.