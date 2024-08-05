RTI and Parivesh Portal Integration Announced by Ministry of Environment for Improved Public Service

PARIVESH Portal does not limit access to any information related to the project proposal submitted for Environment, Forest, Wildlife and Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) Clearance. Information such as details submitted by the Project Proponent, Agenda and Minutes of meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee, Advisory Committee, Regional Empowered Committee, National/State Board for Wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ), Clearance letters etc are available in the public domain on the PARIVESH Portal. The PARIVESH portal is aligned with the provisions of the RTI Act and the provisions of the extant Acts, Rules and Regulations including that of RTI Act have to be adhered to so as to ensure that there is no violation of the provisions of any Act, Rule or Regulations.