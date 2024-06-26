RSNF Trainees Enhance Skills with First Training Squadron Afloat Attachment

76 trainees of King Fahad Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) joined the First Training Squadron, 1TS of the Indian Navy at Southern Naval Command, Kochi on 24 Jun 24. This is the second batch of trainees who would be undergoing training with 1TS, the first batch having undergone similar training in May – Jun 2023.

The trainees were extended a warm welcome by Senior Officer 1TS, Capt Anshul Kishore during the inaugural address outlining the four weeks long training programme. The training curriculum ranges from basic seamanship activities to simulator based training during the harbour phase, whereas the sea phase focuses on practical exposure to nuances of life at sea.

The trainees would also be familiarised with sail training onboard sail training ship of 1TS.

The afloat attachment of RSNF trainees is being conducted alongside Indian Naval trainees of 107 Integrated Officers Training Course (IOTC) fostering camaraderie and mutual understanding between the trainees of both maritime nations. It may be recalled that Adm Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff, RSNF had visited Southern Naval Command in Jan 24 during his official visit to India. The bilateral training cooperation between the two Navies is a testimony to longstanding friendship and shared commitment between India and Saudi Arabia.