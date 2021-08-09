Rs 99,756 crore disputed tax amount settled under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

New Delhi : The scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ is a voluntary scheme for resolving pending direct tax disputes amicably with the taxpayers and no targets were fixed by the Government under the  Scheme. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Giving more details, the Minister tabled data of cases settled and amount under the said scheme is as per table given below: –

 

Current Status declarations filed under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme
Count of Form-1 Filed

(cases settled)

 Number of Disputes Addressed Disputed Tax Amount Settled (as per Declaration

filed) (Rs. Crores)

 Payments against Disputed Tax (Rs.

Crores)
A B C D
1,32,353 1,46,701 99,756 53,684

 

