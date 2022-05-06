Rs. 9 lakh will be given on death of unskilled laborer on the instructions of Energy Minister

New Delhi :A 28-year-old unskilled labourer, Shri Matadin Singh Tomar, son of Gyan Singh, resident of Umraiya village, was electrocuted on May 5 near Khadiyar village in Morena district. Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar directed that the payment of Rs. 4 lakh on behalf of the power distribution company and Rs. 5 lakh insured by the service provider company should be made to the family of the deceased at the earliest.Along with this, the wife of the deceased, Smt. Ruchi Tomar has also been asked to get work as unskilled or skilled labourer as per her qualifications in the outsourced employee service provider company.

Related