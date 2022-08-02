Rs 9.98 lakh crore sanctioned to 16.67 crore loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in 3 years

New Delhi : As per the extant guidelines, any individual who is otherwise eligible to take loan and has a business plan for non-farm income generating activities in sectors such as manufacturing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture and whose credit need is up to Rs.10 lakh is eligible to avail credit under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister stated that loans under the scheme are extended across three categories, viz. Shishu (loans up to Rs. 50,000), Kishore (loans above Rs. 50,000 and up to Rs. 5 lakh) and Tarun (loans above Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh).

Giving more detail of loans provided under the PMMY Scheme in the last three financial years, the Minister stated as below:-

Financial Year

No. of Loan A/Cs (in crore)

Sanctioned Amt. (in Rs. Lakh crore)

2019-20

6.22

3.37

2020-21

5.07

3.22

2021-22

5.38

3.39

TOTAL

16.67

9.98

The Minister further stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) has conducted a sample survey at the national level to estimate employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generation of 1.12 crore net additional employment during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018).

As per findings of this survey, the Minister stated, on an overall basis, loans under Shishu category accounted for 66% of additional employment generated by establishments owned by MUDRA beneficiaries followed by Kishore (19%) and Tarun (15%) categories. Further, as on 01.07.2022, more than 7.66 crore loans amounting to Rs. 6.12 lakh crore have been extended to New Entrepreneurs/Accounts under PMMY, since inception of the Scheme. However, data on employment opportunities created under the PMMY Scheme is not Centrally maintained.

As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on Mudra portal, the Minister gave details of category-wise number of PMMY loans extended across the country, as on 01.07.2022, is as follows:-

No. of Loan A/Cs

(in crore)

General

17.59

SC

6.10

ST

2.06

OBC

10.13

All India Total

35.88

out of above

Minorities

3.99

Women entrepreneurs

24.54

The Minister stated that as informed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), 1,107 Centres for Financial Literacy (CFL) have been set up across the country as on 30.06.2022. These financial literacy centres inter-alia conduct training programmes to promote entrepreneurial skill among the rural people of the country. Further, to increase village level entrepreneurs, Banks through their Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) impart training with focus on skill upgradation and entrepreneurship development of rural youth.

In order to create livelihood avenues, the Minister stated that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), through its Micro Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (MEDPs) and Livelihood & Enterprise Development Programmes (LEDPs), has been promoting skill development for SHG members in rural areas. NABARD’s endeavor in skilling the SHG members through MEDPs/LEDPs is to enable SHG members starting micro enterprises in rural areas.

Further, to help the rural poor to set up enterprises at the village level in non-agricultural sectors, Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) is being implemented as a sub-scheme under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Minister stated.