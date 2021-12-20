Rs 4,55,069 crore collected as taxes and cess on petrol and diesel in 2020-21

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the details of contribution of petroleum sector to Central exchequer during the last five years are given below:

Rs./Crores

Particulars 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Contribution to Central Exchequer 3,35,175 3,36,163 3,48,041 3,34,315 4,55,069

(Based on data from 16 major oil & gas companies)

The state-wise collection of Sales Tax/VAT on all petroleum products (based on data from 16 major oil & gas companies) during the last five years is given as Annexure.

Annexure

“Collection of taxes and cess on petrol and diesel”. Rs./crores

S.No. State/UT 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 1 Andaman & Nicobar islands – 51 92 94 74 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,908 9,693 10,784 10,168 11,014 3 Arunachal Pradesh 62 67 49 26 104 4 Assam 2,571 3,108 3,879 3,641 3,747 5 Bihar 4,501 5,447 6,584 6,238 5,854 6 Chandigarh 54 54 62 60 60 7 Chhattisgarh 3,200 3,682 3,986 3,877 4,107 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 156 42 2 2 1 9 Delhi 3,589 3,944 4,379 3,833 2,653 10 Goa 650 657 694 754 682 11 Gujarat 15,958 15,593 16,229 15,337 15,141 12 Haryana 7,000 7,647 8,286 7,648 7,923 13 Himachal Pradesh 317 344 364 440 882 14 Jammu & Kashmir 1,110 1,329 1,449 1,459 1,444 15 Jharkhand 2,967 3,224 2,796 3,296 3,619 16 Karnataka 11,103 13,306 14,417 15,381 15,476 17 Kerala 6,899 7,300 7,995 8,074 6,924 18 Ladakh* 14 49 19 Lakshadweep – – – – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 9,160 9,380 9,485 10,720 11,908 21 Maharashtra 23,160 25,256 27,191 26,791 25,430 22 Manipur 117 162 181 192 265 23 Meghalaya 1 – – – – 24 Mizoram 48 55 88 91 84 25 Nagaland 78 86 97 116 148 26 Odisha 4,283 6,870 5,660 5,495 6,224 27 Puducherry 22 15 8 5 10 28 Punjab 5,833 6,062 6,576 5,548 6,291 29 Rajasthan 10,591 12,094 12,714 13,319 15,119 30 Sikkim 105 110 134 129 111 31 Tamil nadu 12,563 15,507 18,143 18,175 17,063 32 Telangana 7,552 8,776 10,037 10,045 8,691 33 Tripura 168 205 277 384 445 34 Uttar Pradesh 15,850 17,420 19,168 20,112 21,956 35 Uttarakhand 1,414 1,323 1,595 1,495 1,524 36 West bengal 6,427 7,042 7,866 7,534 7,916 TOTAL 1,66,414 1,85,850 2,01,265 2,00,493 2,02,937

Note:- As the amounts have been rounded off to the nearest crore, hence some amounts are zero. UT of Ladakh was formed in 2019-20.