Rs 4,55,069 crore collected as taxes and cess on petrol and diesel in 2020-21

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the details of contribution of petroleum sector to Central exchequer during the last five years are given below:
Rs./Crores
|Particulars
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Contribution to Central Exchequer
|3,35,175
|3,36,163
|3,48,041
|3,34,315
|4,55,069
(Based on data from 16 major oil & gas companies)
The state-wise collection of Sales Tax/VAT on all petroleum products (based on data from 16 major oil & gas companies) during the last five years is given as Annexure.
Annexure
“Collection of taxes and cess on petrol and diesel”. Rs./crores
|S.No.
|State/UT
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar islands
|–
|51
|92
|94
|74
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,908
|9,693
|10,784
|10,168
|11,014
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|62
|67
|49
|26
|104
|4
|Assam
|2,571
|3,108
|3,879
|3,641
|3,747
|5
|Bihar
|4,501
|5,447
|6,584
|6,238
|5,854
|6
|Chandigarh
|54
|54
|62
|60
|60
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,200
|3,682
|3,986
|3,877
|4,107
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|156
|42
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Delhi
|3,589
|3,944
|4,379
|3,833
|2,653
|10
|Goa
|650
|657
|694
|754
|682
|11
|Gujarat
|15,958
|15,593
|16,229
|15,337
|15,141
|12
|Haryana
|7,000
|7,647
|8,286
|7,648
|7,923
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|317
|344
|364
|440
|882
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,110
|1,329
|1,449
|1,459
|1,444
|15
|Jharkhand
|2,967
|3,224
|2,796
|3,296
|3,619
|16
|Karnataka
|11,103
|13,306
|14,417
|15,381
|15,476
|17
|Kerala
|6,899
|7,300
|7,995
|8,074
|6,924
|18
|Ladakh*
|14
|49
|19
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,160
|9,380
|9,485
|10,720
|11,908
|21
|Maharashtra
|23,160
|25,256
|27,191
|26,791
|25,430
|22
|Manipur
|117
|162
|181
|192
|265
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Mizoram
|48
|55
|88
|91
|84
|25
|Nagaland
|78
|86
|97
|116
|148
|26
|Odisha
|4,283
|6,870
|5,660
|5,495
|6,224
|27
|Puducherry
|22
|15
|8
|5
|10
|28
|Punjab
|5,833
|6,062
|6,576
|5,548
|6,291
|29
|Rajasthan
|10,591
|12,094
|12,714
|13,319
|15,119
|30
|Sikkim
|105
|110
|134
|129
|111
|31
|Tamil nadu
|12,563
|15,507
|18,143
|18,175
|17,063
|32
|Telangana
|7,552
|8,776
|10,037
|10,045
|8,691
|33
|Tripura
|168
|205
|277
|384
|445
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|15,850
|17,420
|19,168
|20,112
|21,956
|35
|Uttarakhand
|1,414
|1,323
|1,595
|1,495
|1,524
|36
|West bengal
|6,427
|7,042
|7,866
|7,534
|7,916
|TOTAL
|1,66,414
|1,85,850
|2,01,265
|2,00,493
|2,02,937
Note:- As the amounts have been rounded off to the nearest crore, hence some amounts are zero. UT of Ladakh was formed in 2019-20.