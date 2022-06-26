“Rs 404 crore for medical infrastructure advancement to Tamil Nadu under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission” – Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi :Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya who is on a two-day visit to Tamilnadu and Puducherry, visited the Tamilnadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai today morning. He witnessed the Robotic Surgery Facility and Early Pregnancy Screening Centre located at the Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also virtually laid the foundation stone of CGHS Wellness Centre and Lab at Avadi. Further, he interacted with trauma care patients and those with severe sports injuries who are being treated with advanced tech-based surgeries and biopharma therapies at the Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Shri M. Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamilnadu, Shri P. Senthilkumar, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamilnadu and higher officials participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said the Tamilnadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital is the only centre with 2 surgeon consoles and congratulated the state for achieving the goal set for MMR and IMR well ahead of the rest of the states.

Covering 1.58 crore families in Tamilnadu, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana , 75 lakh people have availed the benefits, he added. Stating that the COVID vaccination status in the Southern state has reached 11 crore 26 lakh doses with 94 % being first doses and 82% comprising of second doses, the Minister mentioned it as a commendable feat.

Speaking about the Nikshay Mitr Abhiyan a TB Patient/Village Adoption’ scheme, he said around 50,000 patients suffer from TB in Tamil Nadu. However he appealed to the people to extend their support to this scheme as only 5% of them have given consent, while 35% have not accepted it as yet. “Only with your support, like in COVID, can we overcome together this hurdle to the nation’s progress”, he reiterated.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed happiness that 17 districts of the state have recorded zero cases of Malaria and lymphatic filarisis has been fully eradicated in Tamilnadu. Even though this is an encouraging progress, the health Minister directed the health officials to stay alert and continue taking necessary actions towards eradication of Malaria, Chikungunia and Dengue. “The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is not just visionary but filled with empathy. We are committed to make the nation Malaria Free by 2030.”

Informing that the Central Government will soon launch the ‘ One Nation, One Dialysis’ programme, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, Dr. Mandaviya said through this scheme, any patient can get the dialysis facility from anywhere in the country.

He also said under the Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centress programme, so far 7052 Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centres (as on June 2022) are functional in the state against the target for 9135 Health and Wellness Centress till December, 2022. Till now, 542.07 lakh (upto March 2022) screening tests have been done in these centres for Hypertension, Diabetes, Common cancers etc, he added.

Dr. Mandaviya informed, “The Central Government has allocated more than Rs. 2600 crore for health of Tamilnadu under National Health Mission and Rs 404 crore for medical infrastructure advancement under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.”