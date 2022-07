Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, Sahu , the Minister for Water Resources Tukuni Sahu informed in the house that at least Rs 3001.067 crore has been spent in restoration and protection work in the flood-prone areas on the banks of Subarnarekha, Brahmani, Baitarani and Mahanadi during the last 10 years in Odisha .

Besides, the minister also said that due to this devastation due to flood has almost been managed to a great extent.