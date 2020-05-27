Rs 3.90 cr liquor sold in Odisha online in 2 days

Bhubaneswar: In two days of liquor sales in the Odisha after the Government permitted its home delivery, retailers have purchased both foreign liquor and beer worth Rs 3.90 crore through the Odisha State Beverage Corporation (OSBC) in last two days.

About 1,100 retailers opened their shops till Monday while the remaining 982 could not open as district excise officials have not completed stock verification process, sources said.

As per the order issued by the Excise Department, home delivery of liquor has already started in 29 excise districts.

According to a statement issued by the department, a total of 672 On/Off shop licensees have started participating in the home delivery across the State. On May 25, they delivered 8,420 orders. A total of 9,440 bulk litre of foreign liquor and 10,689 bulk litre of beer were sold through home delivery.

Cuttack, Khordha and Sundargarh are the top three districts in terms of number of orders delivered, the statement added.

There are nine depots running under the OSBC at Balangir, Baleswar, Cuttack Nirgundi, Brahmapur, Chandikhol, Khordha, Rayagada and Sambalpur. On May 24, merchants only in Baleswar purchased liquor from the depot there. In two days, the Baleswar deport made a business of total Rs 21.40 lakh. On Monday, eight deports barring the one in Chandikhol sold alcohol worth Rs 2,79,50,000 (foreign liquor worth Rs 2,55,45,000 and beer worth Rs 24,40,402).

