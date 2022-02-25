Rs 200 crore MSME Technology Centre to be set up in Sindhudurg

New Delhi : Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane today announced the establishment of MSME-Technology Centre with an outlay of Rs. 200 Crore, in Sindhudurg. The MSME-Technology Centre will provide the best of technology, incubation as well as advisory support to the industry, especially MSMEs, to enhance their competitiveness and provide skilling services for the employed and unemployed youth of the area to enhance their employability.

The Minister made this announcement at the inauguration of the two-day MSME Conclave (25 and 26 February) being organized in Sindhudurg by the Ministry of MSME. The Conclave aims to promote entrepreneurship and trade opportunities for MSMEs in the Konkan region by handholding them in use of technology, product development and skilling.

Speaking about the significance of the conclave, the Union Minister said, “such conclaves serve as an important platform for entrepreneurs, policy makers and other key stakeholders to engage in an open dialogue to exchange information, innovative ideas and explore mutual business opportunities.”

“The objective behind this conclave is to make Sindhudurg region – the top most in industrial sector,” said Shri Rane. He pointed out how most of the residents of Sindhudurg had to leave the city in search of job opportunities and to earn a living. He insisted that we have to bring change in the current scenario where income is generated in Sindhudurg and where our future generation can benefit from it.

MSME Ministry has set up nearly 2000+ new manufacturing units in Konkan; huge scope of employment creation in Maharashtra

The Minister lauded the MSME Ministry’s initiatives in the Konkan region and said that there is huge scope of employment creation in Maharashtra, particularly in the Konkan region. The Minister added that the government is committed to promote entrepreneurship and employment creation in the region by rigorous implementation of flagship programs like PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme) , SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries), Honey Mission and Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana for empowerment of potters.

Rane said the Ministry has given a big thrust to entrepreneurship by setting up nearly 2,000+ new manufacturing units in the Konkan region since 2016, resulting in creation of 16,400 direct employment. To support these projects, Ministry has disbursed subsidy amount of Rs 71.65 crore.

The Minister also distributed electric potter wheels, bee boxes and Agarbatti making machines to rural artisans of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg District and adjoining areas. He also felicitated 25 Khadi artisans and handed over certificates on completion of training. Further, sanction letters were handed over to 10 PMEGP beneficiaries who will take stride towards self-reliance by associating with self-employment activities of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Presentation on various schemes being implemented by the Ministry was also made by the senior officials of the Ministry during the Conclave, which was attended by entrepreneurs and youth from rural and semi-urban areas.

Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner, MSME, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh emphasized on the importance and relevance of various schemes like Udyam Registration and Champions Portal for the MSME sector that had a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

II

MSME Minister inaugurates KONBAC-SFURTI Bamboo Cluster at Kudal

Earlier in the day, the MSME Minister inaugurated the KONBAC SFURTI (Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre – Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) bamboo cluster at Kudal. The cluster will support 300 artisans. Ministry of MSME has released Rs 1.45 crore for setting up of the cluster.

Shri Rane threw light on the opportunities available for the locals in the Konkan region saying ““not only mango and cashew but also bamboo should be considered as a source of income,” He said KONBAC SFURTI cluster has been organized to attract people to the bamboo business and locals should take advantage of it.

Images

Secretary MSME, B.B Swain; Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Vinay Kumar Saksena; Chairman-Coir Board, D. Kuppuramu; Director KONBAC Mohan Hodavadekar were present on the occasion.

About KONBAC

KONBAC is an independent non-profit organization which has developed into a self-sustaining institutional ecosystem and has a fully developed facility for designing, prototyping and producing premium bamboo products for Indian and international markets. It has in place mechanisms to link poor bamboo producers to larger lucrative markets and has already emerged as a model that is being emulated elsewhere in India and overseas.

Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) is an initiative by Ministry of MSME to promote Cluster development. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is the nodal Agency for promotion of Cluster development for Khadi. The scheme organizes traditional industries and artisans into clusters to make them competitive and provide support for their long term sustainability. It also aims to provide sustained employment for traditional Industry artisans and rural entrepreneurs.