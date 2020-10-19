Rs.10,000.00 crore NCDC Ayushman Sahakar Fund launched by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi: The apex autonomous development finance institution under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has formulated a unique scheme to assist cooperatives play an important role in creation of healthcare infrastructure in the country.

The scheme, named AYUSHMAN SAHAKAR was launched by the Union Agriculture Minister of State, Sh. Parshottam Rupala on 19th October 2020. Sh Rupala announced that NCDC would extend term loans to prospective cooperatives to the tune of Rs.10,000 Crore in the coming years. He said that the ongoing pandemic has brought into focus the requirement of creation of more facilities. NCDC’s scheme will be a step towards strengthening farmers welfare activities by the Central Government. Sh Rupala said that AYUSHMAN SAHAKAR scheme would revolutionize the way healthcare delivery takes place in rural areas. He also gave a call to existing cooperatives take up healthcare services as an activity for farmers.

Sh. Sundeep Nayak, MD, NCDC added that there are about 52 hospitals across the country run by cooperatives. They have cumulative bed strength of more than 5,000. The NCDC fund would give a boost to provision of healthcare services by cooperatives.

NCDC’s scheme aligns itself with the focus of the National Health Policy, 2017, covering the health systems in all their dimensions- investments in health, organization of healthcare services, access to technologies, development of human resources, encouragement of medical pluralism, affordable health care to farmers etc. It has a comprehensive approach-hospitals, healthcare, medical education, nursing education, paramedical education, health insurance and holistic health systems such as AYUSH. Ayushman Sahakar scheme fund would also assist cooperative hospitals take up medical / Ayush education.

In line with National Digital Heath Mission launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 15th August, 2020, NCDC’s Ayushman Sahakar would bring transformation in rural areas. By virtue of their strong presence in rural areas, cooperatives utilizing the scheme would bring revolution in comprehensive health care services.

Any Cooperative Society with suitable provision in its byelaws to undertake healthcare related activities would be able to access the NCDC fund. NCDC assistance will flow either through the State Governments/ UT Administrations or directly to the eligible cooperatives. Subsidy/ grant from other sources can be dovetailed.

Ayushman Sahakar specifically covers establishment, modernization, expansion, repairs, renovation of hospitaland healthcare and education infrastructure encompassing:

i) Hospitals and/ or Medical/ AYUSH/ Dental/ Nursing/ Pharmacy/ Paramedical/ Physiotherapy Colleges for running UG and /or PG programmes,

ii) Yoga Wellness Centre,

iii) Ayurveda, Allopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and other traditional medicine healthcare centres,

iv) Health care services for elderly,

v) Palliative care services,

vi) Health care services for Persons with Disabilities,

vii) Mental healthcare services,

viii) Emergency Medical Services / Trauma Centre,

ix) Physiotherapy centre,

x) Mobile Clinic Services,

xi) Health Club and Gym,

xii) AYUSH pharmaceutical manufacturing,

xiii) Drug testing laboratory,

xiv) Dental care centre,

xv) Ophthalmic care centre,

xvi) Laboratory services,

xvii) Diagnostics services,

xviii) Blood Bank / transfusion services,

xix) Panchkarma/ Thokkanam/ Kshar sutra therapy centre,

xx) Regimental Therapy of Unani (Ilaj Bil Tadbeer) centre,

xxi) Maternal health and Childcare services,

xxii) Reproductive and Child Health services,

xxiii) Any other related centre or services as may be deemed fit by NCDC for assistance,

xxiv) Telemedicine and remote assisted medical procedures,

xxv) Logistics health, healthcare and education,

xxvi) Information and Communication Technology related to digital health,

xxvii) Health insurance accredited by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

The scheme also provides working capital and margin money to meet operational requirements. The scheme provides interest subvention of one percent to women majority cooperatives.

NCDC was set up under an Act of Parliament in 1963 for promotion and development of cooperatives. Since 1963, it has extended around Rs.1.60 lakh crore as loans to cooperatives.

