Rs. 1000 crore allocated by Centre for immediate assistance to West Bengal in the wake of #CycloneAmphan: PM Narendra modi

Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief package for cyclone hit-Bengal, says will rebuild state together.

Rs 1,000 crore allocated by Centre for immediate assistance to West Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. This is announced by the PM Narendra modi in Kolkata. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal announced PM Narendra modi.

I assure my brothers and sisters of West Bengal that the entire country stands with you in these difficult times says PM. A team will be sent by the central govt. to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan and the current situation of affected areas; all aspects relating to rehabilitation & reconstruction will be addressed says PM.

All aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead. Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times, says PM .

