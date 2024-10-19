RRB to Announce Massive Recruitment Drive for Group D Positions in 2024

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release a notification for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways between October and December 2024. Candidates can apply online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Vacancy Overview:
- Total Posts: 103,769
- Northern Railway: 13,153
- Eastern Railway: 10,873
- Western Railway: 10,734
- Southern Railway: 9,579
- Additional posts across other regions.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Education: Must have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).
- Age Limit: 18 to 33 years.
Selection Process:
- Computer-based Exam
- Viva Test
- Physical Fitness Test
- Document Verification
Salary:
Selected candidates will receive ₹22,500 to ₹25,380 per month.
For more information, visit rrbcdg.gov.in.