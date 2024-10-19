National

RRB to Announce Massive Recruitment Drive for Group D Positions in 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release a notification for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways between October and December 2024. Candidates can apply online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Vacancy Overview:

  • Total Posts: 103,769
    • Northern Railway: 13,153
    • Eastern Railway: 10,873
    • Western Railway: 10,734
    • Southern Railway: 9,579
    • Additional posts across other regions.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Education: Must have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).
  • Age Limit: 18 to 33 years.

Selection Process:

  1. Computer-based Exam
  2. Viva Test
  3. Physical Fitness Test
  4. Document Verification

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive ₹22,500 to ₹25,380 per month.

For more information, visit rrbcdg.gov.in.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.