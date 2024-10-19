RRB to Announce Massive Recruitment Drive for Group D Positions in 2024

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release a notification for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways between October and December 2024. Candidates can apply online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Vacancy Overview:

Total Posts: 103,769 Northern Railway: 13,153 Eastern Railway: 10,873 Western Railway: 10,734 Southern Railway: 9,579 Additional posts across other regions.

103,769

Eligibility Criteria:

Education: Must have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

Age Limit: 18 to 33 years.

Selection Process:

Computer-based Exam Viva Test Physical Fitness Test Document Verification

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive ₹22,500 to ₹25,380 per month.

For more information, visit rrbcdg.gov.in.