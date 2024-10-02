RRB Reopens Registration for Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 2

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has reopened the registration window for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 2, 2024. Candidates can apply for 14,298 technician posts on the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Key Updates:

Vacancies : Increased from 9,144 to 14,298 due to additional demands from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

: Increased from 9,144 to 14,298 due to additional demands from Zonal Railways/Production Units. Important Dates : Registration Reopen : October 2, 2024 Last Date of Application : October 16, 2024 Modification Window : Opens October 17 and closes October 21, 2024 (Fee: ₹250 per modification).

:

Vacancy Distribution:

RRB Ahmedabad : 1,015 posts

: 1,015 posts RRB Ajmer : 900 posts

: 900 posts RRB Bhopal : 534 posts

: 534 posts RRB Chennai : 2,716 posts

: 2,716 posts RRB Kolkata : 1,098 posts

: 1,098 posts RRB Bilaspur : 933 posts

: 933 posts RRB Mumbai : 1,883 posts

: 1,883 posts RRB Prayagraj : 338 posts

: 338 posts RRB Secunderabad : 959 posts

: 959 posts RRB Gorakhpur: 419 posts

How to Apply:

Visit the official RRB website rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the application link and register. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees:

₹250 for SC/ST/PWD categories

₹250 for Female/Ex-servicemen/EBC categories

₹500 for other categories

Salary: