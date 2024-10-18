RPF Seizes Gold, Silver, and Cash Worth ₹4.01 Crores in Major Operation at New Delhi Railway Station

On September 5, 2024, a tip-off from a reliable informant led the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch a carefully coordinated operation at New Delhi Railway Station. The RPF Team was on high alert as they inspected several incoming trains. As they searched the coaches, they uncovered 24 suspicious packages from four different trains. What initially appeared to be routine parcels turned out to contain a surprising haul: 498 grams of gold bars, 365 kilograms of silver, and ₹85.72 lakhs in unaccounted cash. The total value of the seized goods was estimated at ₹4.01 crores. Working in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, the RPF team carefully documented and secured the items for further investigation, marking the operation as a major success in curbing illegal activities on the railways in the times of Assembly Elections in Haryana.

This operation was just one of the broader efforts of the RPF to secure the Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, which took place between August 16 and October 5. With 60 companies of the Force deployed across the two states, the RPF played a critical role in ensuring peace and safety during the election period. The vigilance of RPF throughout the election period resulted in the interception of illegal goods worth ₹12.86 crores and helped in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct in the recently concluded elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Seizures included narcotics, smuggled liquor, unaccounted cash, and the items that could potentially be used to influence the voters. These efforts of the RPF were instrumental in maintaining the integrity of the elections and demonstrated the RPF’s commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the electoral process and curbing illicit activities that could have influenced the outcomes.

Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Shri Manoj Yadava, commended his team for their dedication, stating, “Every election is a pivotal moment for our democracy. Through targeted contraband seizures and vigilant monitoring, we are here to protect that moment. I commend Team RPF for their unwavering dedication and hard work, ensuring the security of our railways and empowering every citizen to participate in the democratic process with confidence.”

By safeguarding the railways and intercepting illegal goods, the RPF not only secured the transportation network but also contributed to the broader effort of ensuring free and fair elections, allowing citizens to vote with confidence.