RPDAC Meetings Successfully Held for JSP Industry and Coal Mines at Angul

Angul : The second Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) of Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSP) Utkal B1, B2, and C Coal Mines and seventh RPDAC meeting of JSP Industry were successfully conducted in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan & Hon’ble MLA Shri Agasti Behera in Angul’s Circuit House under the chairmanship of Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division). The meeting was attended by Angul Collector and District Magistrate Shri Abdaal M. Akhtar, IG Police Sri Satyabrat Bhoi, Superintendent of Police Shri Rahul Jain, IPS; Land Acquisition Officer Shri Jayakrushna Patra, OAS; Sub-Collector Shri Baranyendu Mohanty, OAS(S); and several other senior government officials.

Also present were Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ms. Babita Pradhan; Chhendipada Block Chairperson Ms. Sumitra Sahoo; representatives of project-affected villagers and senior executives from JSP headed by the Executive Director and Location Head Mr. Pankaj Malhan,

The meeting, conducted in a peaceful and cooperative atmosphere focused upon addressing various issues related to JSP ‘s Coal Mines and the Plant

Representatives of the periphery villages attending the session while expressing their full support for the mining and plant operation by JSP expressed the need for speedier implementation of Rehabilitation measures with fair compensation.

JSP solicited full cooperation of the local community in its efforts to transform the steel plant into the world’s largest single-location steel plant by 2030 and simultaneously improve the local prosperity and quality of life on a sustainable basis.

Union Minister Sri Dharmendra Pradhan, who participated in the RPDAC meeting in the capacity of the Member of Parliament of Sambalpur advised the Dist Administration and the Company officials to add synergy to the ongoing development initiatives through constant dialogues and unanimity.

“We are grateful to people of Angul for their consistent support to JSP in accelerating industry-led social prosperity. We are committed to working with local people and Dist Admin for inclusive development of this geography. We are immensely thankful to Hon’ble Union Minister Hon’ble Sri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and MLA (Chhendipada) Honble Sri Agasti Behera Ji for their invaluable guidance to translate our vision of building a better tomorrow of People Angul and Odisha ” said Sri Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, JSP Angul.