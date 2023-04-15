“Royaloak opens new store in Telangana, making it 148th Pan-India, Mulls plans to have 35 stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Royaloak Furniture, the leading furniture brand of India strengthens its presence in India with the launch of its 148th store at RC Puram, Hyderabad. The store was inaugurated today by popular actor Mr. Nikhil Siddhartha in presence of Mr. Vijai Subramaniam-Chairman Royaloak Furniture, and Mr. Mathan Subramaniam- Managing Director, Mrs. Maheshwari Vijai- Director, Mr. H.S. Suresh- Head Retail, Mr. Pradyumna Karanam- State Head Hyderabad and Mr. Prashanth S Kotian- Head- Sales & Merchandising.

Spanning over 21,000 square feet, the store offers an extensive collection of furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and much more. Customers can expect to find a range of stylish and functional items, including sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, recliners, mattresses, interior decors and a comprehensive range of office and outdoor furniture. The RC Puram store is Royaloak’s 18th store in Hyderabad region. The store is expected to attract more than 1 lakh visitors every year.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest store, which represents Royaloak’s commitment to offering the best furniture at affordable prices to our customers. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this store provides a truly exceptional shopping experience, with a wide selection of high-quality furniture that is both stylish and functional. We look forward to welcoming customers and helping them find the perfect pieces to complete their homes.

We have selected RC Puram for our next store launch since we have observed the ever-growing demand in real estate as a lot of developers are heavily invested in this part of the city. This creates an opportunity for the brand to cater to the customer base here and in the adjacent areas. This year we plan to have a heavy presence in the city, as we are planning to present in 35 stores across the city.”

The store has an exclusive ‘Country collection’ which features the finest and the most unique furniture from the U.S., Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and India.

Congratulating the Royaloak team on their newly launched store, Mr. Nikhil said, “The company’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is an inspiration to us all. Wishing you continued success in all your endeavors!”

With its exclusive standalone stores, Royaloak aims to enhance the aesthetics of any home with its modern, luxurious and affordable furniture. The brand has been catering to the lifestyle needs of its 3 million-plus customer base.

With 148 experiential storefronts across the country, Royaloak currently has a foothold in more than 116 locations like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi, New Delhi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad to count a few.