Royal Enfield announces the Build Your Own Legend campaign

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, today announced the commencement of its first ever motorcycle customization campaign – Build Your Own Legend. This is a unique initiative inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to submit their designs for a custom motorcycle based on the Meteor 350.

As part of its ongoing journey to foster creativity and promote custom motorcycling in India, Royal Enfield has conceptualized this campaign for motorcycle enthusiasts in India. Driven by the theme of self-expression, the contest is aimed at providing a platform to encourage the community to express themselves freely, follow their passion for riding and take a step ahead in their journey of self-exploration. Interested participants can register here www.royalenfield.com/in/en/byol/

Speaking about the Custom Program at Royal Enfield and the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head – Marketing at Royal Enfield said, “The Royal Enfield Custom Program is an endeavor to nurture the spirit of self-expression and customization among consumers and to promote and grow the global custom motorcycle ecosystem. Over the past few years, the Royal Enfield Custom Program has designed and built some noteworthy machines including the Bonneville Racer, SG 411, and the Midas Royal. Not only have these builds demonstrated the capability of Royal Enfield motorcycles and strengthened the custom ecosystem across the globe, but they have also initiated scores of enthusiasts into the world of customization. With this initiative, the custom program on the newly launched Meteor 350, we will further fuel this spirit and encourage enthusiasts to create a unique custom render of our easy cruiser”

To participate in the Build Your Own Legend contest, interested candidates can register on the Royal Enfield website and send in their entries in the form of a sketch or render with a small description of their idea. Three concepts will be shortlisted across 3 separate jury panels including RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice & Public Choice. The Top 3 unique designs will be shortlisted and the winners will get a chance to visit the INTC. During this period the winners will work closely with the Industrial Design Team at the Royal Enﬁeld India Tech Center, Chennai who will help them reﬁne the motorcycle design to make it buildable. After reﬁning the designs, each winner will be teamed up with a custom motorcycle builder based in India and the design will then be brought to life in a span of a few months. To judge the concept and design of the motorcycle we have roped in Wes Reyneke, Senior Editor at Bike Exif, Roland Sands from Roland Sands Design, Vijay Singh of Rajputana Customs and Pablo Chaterji Executive Editor Motoring World.

Talking about the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Adrian Sellers Head – Custom Program Royal Enfield said, “Build Your Own Legend’ is a unique creative platform that draws inspiration from the customers of the next generation and their growing need for self-exploration. The campaign is aimed at giving the riding community an opportunity to express their love for the machines and we look forward to enabling motorcycling enthusiasts with a perfect opportunity to bring alive their ideas and dreams in form of self expression via motorcycle customization.”

The theme of Build Your Own Legend campaign focuses on one’s imagination, experiences, passion for riding and the never ending quest towards self-exploration. Showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the participants, the contest also demonstrates the brand’s ideals of individuality, freedom and expression while providing inspiration for our customers.