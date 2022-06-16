“Royal Atlantis” : A World Class luxurious Residential Project in Puri

Bhubaneswar, 16th June 2022: SJ JRG Ventures LLP today announced the launch of its world class luxurious residential Project “Royal Atlantis” at Baliapanda, Sipasarubali, Puri within the lap of the nature. Located at just 5.7 Km away from the Lord Jagannath Temple and just 900 meters away from the Sea beach “Royal Atlantis” is the new gateway to the resort life.

Jagannath Puri as a destination holds a special place in the hearts of all people from Odisha be it any caste or any strata of the society. Puri also is a favored destination for all devotees of Lord Jagannath (LORD OF THE UNIVERSE) worshiped in his several and various Avatars.

IN the last several years Puri has become a focussed destination for the state government. Starting with the preparation of the Nav kalevar Puri has witnessed a sea change in it’s appearance, hygiene and development of infrastructure to accommodate the endless flow of tourist that visit year on year both for the festival of Rath Yatra and otherwise.

Puri has recently seen several high-ticket investments from premium hotel brands like Taj, Swosti and several others which are in the pipeline and could be announced very soon. Puri is also being explored for creating an International Airport.

Nestled in the heart of Puri and just off the New Puri Road sits this NEW Proposed and launched TALLEST Project for Puri in the name and style of “ROYAL ATLANTIS” destined to change the Skyline of Puri. In tune with the name of the project is showcased as a very Regal high end residential project and is most suitable to be a promised 2nd home for the buyers.

Royal Atlantis will be the first of its kind project in Puri, brought to you by very Credible Team of Promoters who have taken on board a world class Architects-FHD & world class structural engineers-SPA to deliver unmatched quality as promised. Living in the vicinity of the Sea Beach & the sea with carefully manicured landscape, Co working space, Palm Tree Corridor, The Royal Atlantis provides a lot of sporting and a plethora of recreational activities away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Healthy living will come naturally to the dwellers that spend time at this project and will help them refresh and rejuvenate from the mundane living of a city life.

The project is planned on a 7.46 Acre land parcel and is approved by PKDA for the development of 3 Residential Towers and a Hotel. The project has been registered in ORERA for 2 Residential buildings in the 1st phase. The project consists of combinations of STUDIO, 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK units in the 2 residential buildings that are now launched.

Talking on the occasion the promoters, Mr. Matrudatta Mishra of SJ developers (Royal Lagoon & Royal Palm Village are few of their most prominent projects) shared that they themselves hail from Puri and their sentiments for Puri & faith in Lord Jagannath makes them believe that this project for them is a blessing from the almighty.

Mr. Vineet M. Gupta of JRG Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Also Promoters of Grand Bazzar, Grand Awaas and Grand Riverwalk) hail from an extremely religious and one of the most prominent business family M/S Gupta Power Industries. For Mr. Vineet and family this is a dream project.

Mr. Anand Poddar of KP Prime Assets Private Limited (Also Land Owners of this Project and credible businessmen in PVC, Minerals & Steel) shared that his family has utmost faith in Lord Jagannath and Royal Atlantis being their Maiden Project also partnering with close friends Mr Vineet & Mr Matrudatta gives him immense happiness.

Together, the Promoters team is determined to deliver a world class First of its kind project in the Land of the Lord of the Universe. Clearly the sentiments Run very high as it’s the first project in Puri for all the Promoters. Royal Atlantis will certainly add immense beauty and pride to the Skyline of our Puri.

Royal Atlantis is registered under ORERA with Registration No. RP/26/2022/00650.

SJ-JRG Ventures LLP partnered by JRG Developers Pvt Ltd & SJ Developers & Housing Pvt. Ltd along with K P Prime Assets Pvt. Ltd are the Promoters of ROYAL ATLANTIS