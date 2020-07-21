Routeing system in South West Indian waters separated for Merchant and Fishing Vessels

New Delhi: Meeting the long–pending demand, the Ministry of Shipping has separated the operation routes of merchant vessels and fishing vessels in South West Indian waters, considering the safety and efficiency of navigation.

The Arabian Sea around the south-west coast of India is a busy sea route, with substantial number of merchant ships passing through the area, along with large number of fishing vessels operating in the area. It sometimes causes accidents between them, resulting in damage of property and environmental pollution, and in several instances has resulted in loss of lives also.

Union Minister for State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the decision reflects our commitment for ensuring ease of navigation in Indian waters. “It will also ensure improvement in avoidance of collision, ease in flow of traffic along with safety of life at sea and enhance protection of marine environment. It is a very proactive and positive step of Directorate General of Shipping which will efficiently regulate shipping traffic in this region.”, Shri Mandaviya said.

The coordinates of the routeing system in south-west of Indian waters is notified by DG Shipping through M.S. Notice-11 of 2020. The new routes come into force with effect from 1st August 2020.

