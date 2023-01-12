Roundtable of Secretary, FPI with industry associations/business chambers/IPAs/Trade agencies on the activities related to Mega Food Event 2023

Secretary, FPI, Smt Anita Praveen chaired a roundtable interaction with international industry associations / business chambers / trade agencies on the activities related to Mega Food Event 2023 on Thursday, 12th January 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi. This was the fourth session in the series of roundtable interactions that are being held with key stakeholders such as major agri-food companies, resident commissioners of States and UTs, Central Ministries and Departments, and other relevant stakeholders. The roundtable witnessed participation from representatives of 13 countries.

During the keynote address, Secretary, FPI informed the participants that the Mega Food Event will be organized between 03rd to 05th November 2023 in New Delhi. She encouraged the participants to share their inputs and expectations from the Mega Food Event which will provide opportunities for all stakeholders from farm to fork such as processors, equipment manufacturers, technology providers, start-up innovators, etc.

All the participants were keen on partnering with the Ministry and supporting them with various activities planned as a precursor to the Mega Food Event 2023. Some of the suggestions / feedback given by the participants included showcasing global cuisine through a curated Food Street, buyer–seller meets, joint promotional activities for better outreach and harnessing mutual gains, etc.

Secretary, FPI urged the attendees to support the Ministry in ensuring active participation of global companies in the agri-food sector, policy makers and experts to make the event a grand success.

International associations /business chambers were also encouraged to leverage their network and extend additional support via combined promotional activities through the upcoming events planned by respective agencies.

Further, the Investment Facilitation Cell (Invest India) was directed to connect with all the participants to share further information about the Mega Event as well as explore possible areas of collaboration.