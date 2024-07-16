Roundtable Discussion on Non-Communicable Diseases: Bringing Science and Media Together

Bhubaneswar : REACH (Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health) organized a media roundtable discussion titled “Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs): Bringing Science and Media Together” at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the growing burden of NCDs and the necessary measures to address this public health challenge. The event aimed to raise awareness and foster collaboration among healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the media. The roundtable featured a welcome address by Mr. Mayank Mohanti, Senior Media and Communications Associate at REACH, who provided a synopsis of REACH’s work across India and highlighted the non-profit’s vision of strengthening ground-level reporting on health. “By bringing the realities of non-communicable diseases to the forefront, the media not only informs and educates the public but also drives policy changes and resource allocation. It is crucial that journalists are equipped with the right knowledge and tools to highlight these issues, fostering a more informed and health-conscious society.”

The first session titled, Understanding NCDs in India, started with an introduction to NCDs by Dr. B Ravindran, Professor Emeritus and former Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar. “Non-communicable diseases pose one of the greatest health challenges of our time. Understanding the prevalence and impact of NCDs is crucial for developing effective prevention and management strategies. By addressing the root causes and promoting healthy lifestyles, we can significantly reduce the burden of these diseases and improve the quality of life for countless individuals,” he mentioned.

The session featured a panel discussion with two distinguished doctors: Dr Sweekruti Jena, senior endocrinologist, Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar & Dr Nirmalya Deo Pradhan, senior pediatric oncologist, Sri Shankara Cancer Centre, Bhubaneswar. The panelists discussed the current trends, challenges, and advancements in the prevention and management of NCDs, focusing on cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. They highlighted the importance of early detection, lifestyle modifications, and technology integration in healthcare to improve patient outcomes. “By focusing on prevention, early detection, and effective management, we can significantly reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. Collaborative efforts between medical professionals and public health initiatives are essential to create a healthier future for our communities,” Dr Jena opined. Dr. Pradhan contributed further to the discussion by emphasizing, “Combating non-communicable diseases necessitates a multidisciplinary approach. It’s essential that we combine medical advancements with public health initiatives to not only treat but also prevent these diseases, thereby enhancing the overall well-being of our communities.”

The second session titled Reporting Realities in Healthcare was led by a renowned public health expert, Dr. Ambarish Dutta, Indian Institute of Public Health, who provided an in-depth analysis of the socio-economic impact of NCDs and the need for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle this issue. He remarked, “Effective communication, that is culturally sensitive and contextual, that makes communities understand the risks and preventive measures related to non-communicable diseases is at the heart of successful public health initiatives. By fostering open dialogue and education, we can empower individuals to take proactive steps towards better health and influence positive policy changes.”

The session was followed by powerful experience-sharing by Ms. Subhashree Dash who has lived with NCDs, who narrated her personal journey, challenges, and the support systems that have helped her manage and overcome the conditions.

In the final session titled Communicating Effectively: Messaging for NCDs, a senior independent journalist, Ms. Nibedita Pattanayak, engaged the audience with insights on the role of media in shaping public perceptions and policies related to NCDs. She remarked, “Responsive reporting in healthcare goes beyond merely presenting facts; it involves highlighting the human stories and systemic issues behind the statistics. By providing in-depth coverage, which is data-driven and analysis-based, journalists can drive awareness, influence policy, and encourage informed public discourse on non-communicable diseases. Our role is to ensure that the voices of those affected are heard and that accurate information reaches all levels of society.”