ROUND TABLE INDIA Initiative: Bringing the Magic of Movies to Thousands of Children

Bhubaneswar: —Bhubaneswar Knights Round Table 230(BKRT 230) and Bhubaneswar Queens Ladies Circle 130 (BQLC 130) collaborated with Cinepolis to bring the magic of movies alive for 350 children from underprivileged backgrounds. A special movie screening along with refreshments was organised and the children treated to a fiesta on Monday.

The event was part of annual CSR initiative, ‘Let’s Go To Cinépolis’ and dedicated to the children. Cinépolis India has been making this dream a reality, year after year, by nurturing young minds through exposure to the world of movies.

The 2024 edition was significant , with over 10,000 children from across the country participating. The event held in association with Round Table India was held in 36 cities across India, including 47 theatres.

Round Table India is a non-profit organization known for its commitment to the welfare of children and the betterment of society.

The initiative has been instrumental in sparking joy and igniting smiles on the faces of thousands of children over the years.

Round Table India is proud to continue its commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of children. The initiative aims to kindle their imagination, broaden their horizons, and give them the gift of experiencing the enchanting world of cinema.

Chairman, BKRT230, Amitesh Gugnani, Chaiperson, BQLC130, Upasana Chawla and other members of the organisation also enjoyed the screening with the children.ed