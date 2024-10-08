Round Table Conference on IPR and Commercialization in Ayush Systems organised

A Round Table Conference focusing on “Intellectual Property, Regulatory Framework, and Commercialization Aspects in Traditional Knowledge of Ayush Systems” was organised by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) in collaboration with the School of Biotechnology, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur here today. The conference gathered leading experts from academia, government, and industry to address the critical challenges and opportunities in protecting and advancing traditional knowledge in Ayush systems.

The event was graced by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, as the Chief Guest. Prof. (Vaidya) Kartar Singh Dhiman, Vice Chancellor of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Haryana, Prof. Anupam Srivastava, Head of Rasa Shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana at NIA, Jaipur, Prof. Rupesh Chaturvedi from the School of Biotechnology, JNU were among other dignitaries who graced the event.

In his address, Vaidya Kotecha emphasized the essential role of research and teaching in Ayurveda and how these pillars drive the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) agenda in traditional medicine.

Highlighting the Ministry’s initiatives to strengthen Ayush systems, he said, “The evolving digital ecosystem and the generation of scientific evidence are crucial for advancing the Indian system of medicine. We integrate traditional wisdom with modern technologies to protect intellectual property and foster innovation.” Vaidya Kotecha praised the Ayurveda Biology Program at JNU for its forward-thinking approach, which contributed to the modernisation and internationalization of Ayurveda research.

He also elaborated on India’s collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO), focusing on developing global standards for traditional medicine. He credited these initiatives for contributing to India’s burgeoning Ayush manufacturing sector, which has witnessed tremendous growth over the past decade. Vaidya Kotecha stressed that the collaboration between academia and industry is critical to further enhancing the global competitiveness of Ayush products while ensuring the protection of traditional knowledge through appropriate IPR frameworks.

Prof. (Vaidya) Kartar Singh Dhiman, Vice Chancellor of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Haryana, was the Guest of Honor at the conference. He underscored the need for greater cooperation among all Ayush agencies to address common challenges in research and commercialisation. “A molecular understanding of traditional medicine and developing research tools specific to Ayush systems are essential. Moreover, we must include IPR as a core subject in postgraduate courses to prepare future scholars for the challenges ahead,” he remarked.

Addressing a session, Prof. Anupam Srivastava, Head of Rasa Shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana at NIA, Jaipur, traced the evolution of Ayush systems from the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) to the establishment of the Ministry of Ayush. He emphasized the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library’s (TKDL) critical role in protecting India’s traditional medicinal knowledge from biopiracy. He proposed a six-month course on IPR, specifically tailored to the needs of Ayush professionals, to address gaps in intellectual property awareness.

Prof. Rupesh Chaturvedi from the School of Biotechnology, JNU, spoke on the importance of protecting traditional knowledge in India and globally. He stressed the need to bridge research gaps to facilitate the commercialisation of Ayush products. “The proprietary issues surrounding Ayush systems can only be resolved through dedicated research and innovation. We must safeguard our traditional knowledge while ensuring its global integration,” he said.

The conference concluded with a series of panel discussions that brought together leaders from Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy. These sessions explored the creation and protection of intellectual property for Ayush innovations, the necessary regulatory frameworks, and strategies for commercialisation and benefit sharing.

This conference marked a pivotal moment in addressing Ayush systems’ regulatory and intellectual property challenges. The discussions centred on crafting a shared vision to strengthen research, policy frameworks, and educational initiatives promoting India’s traditional knowledge globally. The event also fostered collaborations to advance Ayush systems’ contributions to global healthcare.

As India continues to assert its leadership in traditional medicine, the dialogue initiated at this conference will catalyse further advancements in research, commercialisation, and intellectual property protection in the Ayush sector. The Ministry of Ayush remains committed to ensuring that Ayush systems continue to grow as an integral part of global healthcare solutions.