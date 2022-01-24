Rotary International launches a unique campaign on digital platform named “Ek Kadam Kanya Ke Liye”

Bhubaneswar : Rotary International District 3262 has launched an awareness and sensitisation campaign “Ek Kadam-Kanya Ke Liye” for girls on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2022. The campaign has been launched on the institution’s social media page (Facebook page named “Ek Kadam-Kanya Ke Liye”).

Rotary International Dist 3262 has come up with an initiative to observe National Girl Child Day on the digital platform where all the Rotarians as well as non-Rotarians come together and spread awareness for the empowerment of girl children.

District Governor 3262 Rotarian Santanu Kumar Pani requested general public to success International President Rotarian Shekhar Mehta’s Girls’ Empowering campaign. He appealed general public to send messages to protect and empower girls on the “Ek Kadam-Kanya Ke Liye” page on Facebook.

Rotarian Saroj Dash, Chairman of the Empowering Girls Campaign called on all Rotarians and the general public to make the campaign a success.

In this regard, a virtual campaign was attended by the first female Rotarian Jharana Pani from 3262 provinces.

It may be noted here that, National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24 with the objective of highlighting the inequalities faced by girls and promoting awareness about the rights of a girl child and the importance of their education, health, and nutrition etc.

Related