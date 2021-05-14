ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION, ODISHA POSITIVE Launched the “COVID CARE” Programme & Civic Action to save Lives from Corona”

New Delhi: ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION and ODISHA POSITIVE, a frontline organisation of Odia Diaspora spearheaded by Sudhir Dash, Sanjiv Mohanty, Sanjib Pattnaik, Nihar Satpathy, Dr. Bikram Mohanty, Rashmita Jena, Lory Pattnaik today Launched the “COVID CARE” Programme & Civic Action to save Lives from Corona” on auspicious occasion of Happy Akshay Tritiya & Happy Eid.

This initiative is to serve the community in Delhi and NCR the helpless abs deprived fighting Corona. The people in National Capital Region has seen the Nightmare situation due to inaction of regulatory bodies, irresponsible behaviour from those in power and uncontrolled chaos resulting huge avoidable death, says the chairman of ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION who himself has recovered from a COVID infection. Adding further he says I was lucky not to leave this planet early thanks to my doctors network and good luck I had an Oxygen Concentrator at home. People have died because of deprivation as basic as Oxygen, it’s a shame on our democracy and the failed and rotten system in place , he echoes whole venting his anger on the efficiency of systems in Delhi NCR.

It’s time for the civil society to hand hold each other abs create self help task force and why not to start from us. As per plan , ODISHA POSITIVE and ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION will provide free Oxygen Concentrator and Covid Care Kit to the needy and deprived person living in Delhi NCR that includes to help the patient find a Doctor province twos consultation to patients stranded at home .