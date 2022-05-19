Rooter ropes Indian Cricketer Riyan Parag as an Exclusive Game Streamer

New Delhi : In an effort to augment its gaming content creation, Rooter –the leading game streaming and eSports platform, has teamed up with Indian cricketer Riyan Parag. The collaboration will bring Riyan Parag as a content creator on Rooter’s platform.

Riyan is a promising young cricketer who represented India in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup and is currently an all-rounder of IPL’s Rajasthan Royals team. He follows his passion for gaming whenever he gets an opportunity. The streaming community on Rooter and the viewers can now connect and engage with Riyan whenever he goes live to play BGMI and Valorant.

Commenting on the association, Dipesh Agarwal, Co-Founder & COO, Rooter, said, “As India’s interest in gaming and eSports continues to expand remarkably, we want to ensure a steady flow of new talent joining Rooter to cater to their quest for fresh gaming content. Keeping in mind our country’s young audiences’ relatability to cricket, we got the most promising player on our platform to stream his high-quality gaming content. Our community will get the opportunity to watch Riyan, engage with him on his unique gaming tactics while he streams live on the platform and even discuss his journey as a cricketer.”

“While Cricket is my life, I am equally obsessed with playing online games like Valorant. I am now super pumped to be a part of Rooter’s massive gaming community as I will get to engage with the country’s talented gamers and even connect with my fans” said Riyan.

Ranked No. 1 app on Google Play Store in the sports category since 2020 with 40+million downloads and 11.5 million monthly active users, Rooter currently has one million content creators and 15,000+ Facecam streamers creating gaming content. An early market leader in a fast-growing and rapidly evolving space, the state-of-the-art platform plays a significant role in hosting eSports tournaments and, therefore, encouraging eSports across India, offering opportunities to deserving players.