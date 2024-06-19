BhubaneswarOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Rooms Allotted To New Ministers In Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: The General Administration & Public Grievance Department in the Odisha Government Tuesday issued an official order allotting rooms for the functioning of offices of the newly inducted members of the Council of Ministers in the Lok Seva Bhawan.

SI. No. Name of Hon’ble Cabinet Ministers/Ministers of State Room allotted
1 Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Dy. Chief Minister
Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy		 MB-II-023,
MB-II-024
2 Pravati Parida, Dy. Chief Minister
Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism		 MB-I-016,
MB-1-017,
MB-1-018
3 Suresh Pujari
Revenue & Disaster Management		 MB-I-019,
MB-I-020,
MB-I-003
4 Rabi Narayan Naik
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water		 MB-11-002,
MB-II-003
5 Nityanand Gond
School and Mass Education
ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and
Social Securities & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities		 MB-II-004,
MB-II-005
6 Krushna Chandra Patra
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology		 MB-I-001,
MB-1-002
7 Prithviraj Harichandan
Law, Works and Excise		 MB-II-010,
MB-II-011
8 Dr. Mukesh Mahaling
Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Electronics and IT		 MB-II-019,
MB-II-020
9 Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
Commerce and Transport, Steel & Mines		 MB-II-021,
MB-11-022
10 Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra
Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises		 MB-I-009,
MB-1-010
11 Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia
Forest, Environment & Climate Change and Labour and Employees State Insurance		 MB-I-008,
MB-1-013
12 Suryabanshi Suraj
Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language Literature and Culture		 MB-1-006,
MB-1-007
13 Pradeep Bal Samanta
Co-operation and Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts		 MB-I-011,
MB-I-012
14 Gokulananda Mallik
Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and MS & ME		 MB-1-014,
MB-I-015
15 Sampad Chandra Swain
Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education.		 MB-I-004,
MB-1-005
OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.