Rooms Allotted To New Ministers In Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: The General Administration & Public Grievance Department in the Odisha Government Tuesday issued an official order allotting rooms for the functioning of offices of the newly inducted members of the Council of Ministers in the Lok Seva Bhawan.

SI. No. Name of Hon’ble Cabinet Ministers/Ministers of State Room allotted 1 Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Dy. Chief Minister

Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy MB-II-023,

MB-II-024 2 Pravati Parida, Dy. Chief Minister

Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism MB-I-016,

MB-1-017,

MB-1-018 3 Suresh Pujari

Revenue & Disaster Management MB-I-019,

MB-I-020,

MB-I-003 4 Rabi Narayan Naik

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water MB-11-002,

MB-II-003 5 Nityanand Gond

School and Mass Education

ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and

Social Securities & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities MB-II-004,

MB-II-005 6 Krushna Chandra Patra

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology MB-I-001,

MB-1-002 7 Prithviraj Harichandan

Law, Works and Excise MB-II-010,

MB-II-011 8 Dr. Mukesh Mahaling

Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Electronics and IT MB-II-019,

MB-II-020 9 Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

Commerce and Transport, Steel & Mines MB-II-021,

MB-11-022 10 Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra

Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises MB-I-009,

MB-1-010 11 Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia

Forest, Environment & Climate Change and Labour and Employees State Insurance MB-I-008,

MB-1-013 12 Suryabanshi Suraj

Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language Literature and Culture MB-1-006,

MB-1-007 13 Pradeep Bal Samanta

Co-operation and Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts MB-I-011,

MB-I-012 14 Gokulananda Mallik

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and MS & ME MB-1-014,

MB-I-015 15 Sampad Chandra Swain

Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education. MB-I-004,

MB-1-005