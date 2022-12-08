Rooftop Solar Programme extended till 31.03.2026

New Delhi : The Rooftop Solar Programme has been extended till 31.03.2026 and therefore, subsidy under the programme will be available until the target under the Programme is achieved. All residential consumers are hereby advised not to pay any additional charges to any vendor on account of fee for application on the National Portal or any additional charges for net-metering/testing which are not prescribed by the respective distribution company. In case such charges are demanded by any vendor/agency/person, the same may be intimated to the respective distribution company and to this Ministry at email rts-mnre[at]gov[dot]in. For information pertaining to National Portal please visit www.solarrooftop.gov.in

On the National Portal, any consumer willing to install rooftop solar from any part of the country can apply and track complete process starting from registration to release of subsidy directly into his bank account. The subsidy under National Portal has been fixed at Rs. 14,588/- per kW (for capacity upto 3 kW) for the entire country and residential consumers have to install rooftop solar plant from any one of the vendors registered by the respective distribution company of their locality. The list of registered vendors is also available on the National Portal. To safeguard the interest of consumers, format of agreement to be signed between the vendor and the consumers has been given on National Portal. The terms of agreement can be mutually agreed. The vendor has to provide maintenance services to the consumer for at least 5 years and in case of any default the respective distribution company can encash the performance bank guarantee of the vendor. There is no fee for application on the National Portal and also the charges for net-metering have been prescribed by the respective distribution companies. Further, no charges to be paid to any vendor or distribution company for receiving subsidy and subsidy will be credited directly into the bank account of the beneficiary by the Ministry.

Ministry is implementing Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II wherein CFA/subsidy is being provided to residential consumers for installation of rooftop solar. To ease out the implementation of the Programme, a National Portal was developed which was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 30.07.2022.