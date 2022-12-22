Role of MPs/Elected Representatives in Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission : Prahlad Singh Patel

Since August 2019, Government of India in partnership with States is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal to make provision of potable water to every rural household of the country by 2024 through tap water connection.

Further, recognizing the key role Members of Parliament (MP)/ elected representatives can play in mobilizing the local community and empowering them to ensure assured piped water supply in rural homes, provisions have been made in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to enable their participation to make Jal Jeevan Mission truly a people’s movement, i.e. ‘Jan Andolan’. An advisory has been issued to all States/ UTs elaborating the roles of MPs and they can participate in the meetings of District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM), get involved in activities such as quarterly review of progress in districts, promote community engagement and participation, prioritize convergence of other centrally sponsored programme funds, resolution of bottlenecks in implementation of schemes, etc. States are repeatedly advised from time to time to adhere to the advisories issued in the matter.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.