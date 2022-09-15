Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis

Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis player of all time, has decided to bid farewell to professional tennis after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022 next week.

Today,in a tweet, the legendary tennis player shared a lengthy note to open up about his retirement plans. He clarified that he would play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand slams or on the tour.

Playing more than 1500 matches over 24 years the Marvel of Tennis exponent Federer said, Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt. And now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. Federer further thanked his wife Mirka who has stood by his side for every minute. He wrote: “She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even whole over 8-months pregnant and has endured by goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.