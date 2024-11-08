Robbers Steal Rs 7.3 Lakh in Broad Daylight in Balangir, Odisha

In a bold daylight robbery on Friday, miscreants looted Rs 7.3 lakh in Balangir district, Odisha. The incident occurred under Muribahal Police Station limits when Lalit Gahir and his sister were heading to a bank on their bike. Three armed individuals on a scooty threatened them with sharp weapons and snatched the money bag. The robbers fled the scene. Muribahal Police have initiated an investigation, but the money remains unrecovered, and no arrests have been made so far.